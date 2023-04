Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia elementary school shared video of a mother duck parading her ducklings through school's hallways after the babies hatched in a courtyard.

Ashburn Elementary School in Loudon County posted a video to Twitter showing the waterfowl family being escorted through the school's hallways to an external door.

Advertisement

School officials said the mother laid her eggs in a closed-in courtyard, so the birds had to pass through the building on their way to a pond up the road.

"Make way for ducklings," the school tweeted.

The school said a second duckling parade is expected soon, as another mother duck laid her eggs in a second courtyard.