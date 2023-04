Laura Rafferty of Sydney, Australia, received more than 150 bottled beverages at her home, and she does not know who placed the orders. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 27 (UPI) -- A Sydney, Australia, woman is trying to solve a mystery after hundreds of dollars' worth of drinks, including Gatorade, Powerade, Coke and Fanta started showing up at her home. Laura Rafferty, aka @carismaraffs on TikTok, said on the video-sharing site that bottles started arriving via DoorDash on April 22, and the deliveries continued for several days, totaling more than 150 bottles. Advertisement

Rafferty said she contacted DoorDash and was told she could keep the bottles, but the identity of the person who ordered the drinks remained a mystery. She said the phone number used to place the orders had been disconnected.

"It is such a bizarre thing and I'm still trying to find the answers," Rafferty told 9News.

She said she ended up donating several of the beverages to the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club.