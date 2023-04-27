Trending
Odd News
April 27, 2023 / 3:24 PM

Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months

By Ben Hooper
A Missouri man who won a $1 million Powerball prize said he was unaware of his win for three months because he checks his lottery tickets on a schedule. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Missouri man who won a $1 million Powerball prize said he was unaware of his win for three months because he checks his lottery tickets on a schedule. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 27 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing -- but it was three months before he found out about his good luck.

The man told Missouri Lottery officials he bought his ticket for Jan. 2 Powerball drawing from the On the Run store on Manchester Road in Rock Hill, but his lottery routine does not include checking his tickets right after drawings.

"I have an alarm set for me to check my tickets every three months," the winner explained. "So I didn't know for a while."

The man said his alarm went off three months after the drawing, and he was shocked when he checked the Jan. 2 ticket from his stack.

"I looked at it, and I'd won $1 million," he said.

The player said his wife had a hard time taking his word for it.

"I told my wife, and she thought it was a joke," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward finishing some projects around the house and saving for retirement.

