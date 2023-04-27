Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months

|Advertisement
"I have an alarm set for me to check my tickets every three months," the winner explained. "So I didn't know for a while."
The man said his alarm went off three months after the drawing, and he was shocked when he checked the Jan. 2 ticket from his stack.
"I looked at it, and I'd won $1 million," he said.
The player said his wife had a hard time taking his word for it.
"I told my wife, and she thought it was a joke," he said.
The winner said his prize money will go toward finishing some projects around the house and saving for retirement.