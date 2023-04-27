Escaped peacock returns to Bronx Zoo after spending the night in a tree

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 27 (UPI) -- A peacock that escaped from New York's Bronx Zoo is safely back at the facility after spending the night perched in a tree.

The peacock, one of several allowed to roam freely on zoo grounds, flew the coop on Wednesday and made his way to the area of E. 180th Street and Vyse Avenue.

Witnesses said the bird, dubbed Raul by the public, pecked a man who attempted to apprehend the bird. Firefighters said the man was treated at the scene by EMS and was not seriously injured.

Raul made his way to a tree, where he attracted a crowd of onlookers. The bird ended up spending the night on a branch.

Witnesses said the bird was seen flying from tree to tree on Thursday until it was back inside the zoo.