Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb were in for a surprise when a steer escaped during a high school senior prank gone wrong and went running through the town.

Niles police said several seniors from Northridge Preparatory School were pulling a senior prank in early hours Thursday that involved bringing live animals to the school, including a steer, a pig and multiple chickens.

Advertisement

Police said the steer escaped from the students and was seen running through the streets of Niles.

Witnesses captured video showing people chasing the steer through a neighborhood.

Police said they were able to corner the steer behind some homes and it was captured with the help of an animal expert from Wagner Farms. The steer was taken to the Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock.

Northridge Preparatory administrators said an internal investigation has been opened, but the school is not pursuing criminal charges against the pranksters.

The Village of Niles issued ordinance citations to the prankers for curfew violation, disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation -- not permitted and prohibited animal species.