Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 27, 2023 / 4:59 PM

Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb were in for a surprise when a steer escaped during a high school senior prank gone wrong and went running through the town.

Niles police said several seniors from Northridge Preparatory School were pulling a senior prank in early hours Thursday that involved bringing live animals to the school, including a steer, a pig and multiple chickens.

Advertisement

Police said the steer escaped from the students and was seen running through the streets of Niles.

Witnesses captured video showing people chasing the steer through a neighborhood.

Police said they were able to corner the steer behind some homes and it was captured with the help of an animal expert from Wagner Farms. The steer was taken to the Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock.

Northridge Preparatory administrators said an internal investigation has been opened, but the school is not pursuing criminal charges against the pranksters.

The Village of Niles issued ordinance citations to the prankers for curfew violation, disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation -- not permitted and prohibited animal species.

Read More

Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months Escaped peacock returns to Bronx Zoo after spending the night in a tree

Latest Headlines

Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school
April 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia elementary school shared video of a mother duck parading her ducklings through school's hallways after the babies hatched in a courtyard.
Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months
April 27 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing -- but it was three months before he found out about his good luck.
Escaped peacock returns to Bronx Zoo after spending the night in a tree
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped peacock returns to Bronx Zoo after spending the night in a tree
April 27 (UPI) -- A peacock that escaped from New York's Bronx Zoo is safely back at the facility after spending the night perched in a tree.
Marvel fan's collection of Iron Man memorabilia earns world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Marvel fan's collection of Iron Man memorabilia earns world record
April 27 (UPI) -- A Peru comic book fan's collection of 1,548 pieces of memorabilia related to Marvel hero Iron Man earned him a Guinness World Records title.
Iowa woman seeks world record certificate for souvenir spoon collection
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Iowa woman seeks world record certificate for souvenir spoon collection
April 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman's collection of souvenir spoons is being publicly counted in an attempt to earn a Guinness World Record.
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
April 27 (UPI) -- Researchers from the United States and Scotland said they taught pet parrots how to make video calls, and the birds developed long-distance friendships as a result.
Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo
April 27 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Antonio Zoo confirmed a baby gibbon briefly escaped from its enclosure and was safely captured minutes later.
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
April 26 (UPI) -- An unusual international contest in Spain was awarded a Guinness World Records title as the largest jigsaw puzzle competition in the world.
Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree
April 26 (UPI) -- An Indiana animal control officer teamed up with firefighters to rescue a cat stranded in a tree for at least three days.
Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win
April 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited her desire for fajitas and her failure to buy a couple of key ingredients at the grocery store with her winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Pony and goat found walking together on Connecticut highway
Pony and goat found walking together on Connecticut highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement