Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 28, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Scottish Island for sale with asking price of $188,000

By Ben Hooper
Barlocco Island, an uninhabited island off the coast of Scotland, is for sale with an asking price of about $188,000. Photo courtesy of the Galbraith Group
Barlocco Island, an uninhabited island off the coast of Scotland, is for sale with an asking price of about $188,000. Photo courtesy of the Galbraith Group

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 28 (UPI) -- An isolated private island off the coast of Scotland is for sale with an asking price of about $188,000.

Barlocco Island, a 25-acre uninhabited island about 6 miles from the nearest town, Gatehouse of Fleet, is being listed online by the Galbraith Group.

Advertisement

The island contains a flood pond to support the local wildlife during the winter months, but no buildings or services.

The listing agency said Barlocco Island is part of the Borgue Coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, which means its natural areas are protected by the British government.

Listing agent David Corrie said any buyer seeking to bring power to the island would not be able to connect to any energy grid, but they would likely be able to install solar panels or other off-grid technologies.

Corrie told The New York Times the island "has been renowned for centuries as a place of unique landscape and natural light, a feature which attracted many artists to the area in the 19th and 20th centuries."

Galbraith Group said the island can be reached on foot during low tide, but a boat would be required during high tide.

Advertisement

"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around," Aaron Edgar of Galbraith said on the listing agency's website.

"The pebble beach is a delight and the perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming or to anchor a boat and enjoy a waterside picnic," he said.

Read More

'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb

Latest Headlines

'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Fog of bees' briefly interrupts PGA Tour's Mexico Open
April 28 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour's Mexico Open was briefly interrupted when a swarm of bees sent a group of golfers ducking in the grass.
More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation
Odd News // 19 hours ago
More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation
April 27 (UPI) -- A Sydney, Australia, woman is trying to solve a mystery after hundreds of dollars' worth of drinks, including Gatorade, Powerade, Coke and Fanta started showing up at her home.
Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb
April 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb were in for a surprise when a steer escaped during a high school senior prank gone wrong and went running through the town.
Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school
April 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia elementary school shared video of a mother duck parading her ducklings through school's hallways after the babies hatched in a courtyard.
Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Missouri man was unaware for $1 million Powerball win for three months
April 27 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing -- but it was three months before he found out about his good luck.
Escaped peacock returns to Bronx Zoo after spending the night in a tree
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Escaped peacock returns to Bronx Zoo after spending the night in a tree
April 27 (UPI) -- A peacock that escaped from New York's Bronx Zoo is safely back at the facility after spending the night perched in a tree.
Marvel fan's collection of Iron Man memorabilia earns world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Marvel fan's collection of Iron Man memorabilia earns world record
April 27 (UPI) -- A Peru comic book fan's collection of 1,548 pieces of memorabilia related to Marvel hero Iron Man earned him a Guinness World Records title.
Iowa woman seeks world record certificate for souvenir spoon collection
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa woman seeks world record certificate for souvenir spoon collection
April 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman's collection of souvenir spoons is being publicly counted in an attempt to earn a Guinness World Record.
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
Odd News // 1 day ago
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
April 27 (UPI) -- Researchers from the United States and Scotland said they taught pet parrots how to make video calls, and the birds developed long-distance friendships as a result.
Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo
April 27 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Antonio Zoo confirmed a baby gibbon briefly escaped from its enclosure and was safely captured minutes later.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb
Steer escapes during senior prank, runs loose through Chicago suburb
More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation
More than 150 beverages delivered to woman's home without explanation
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school
Mother duck leads ducklings on parade through Virginia school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement