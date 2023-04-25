Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 25, 2023 / 4:29 PM

Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard

By Ben Hooper
A car delivery driver in England had to call animal rescuers for help when he spotted a 5-foot corn snake inside the vehicle. Photo courtesy of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue/Facebook
A car delivery driver in England had to call animal rescuers for help when he spotted a 5-foot corn snake inside the vehicle. Photo courtesy of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 25 (UPI) -- A driver on his way to deliver a car in England had to make an unplanned detour when he discovered a snake inside the vehicle.

The Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue said the driver was delivering a car from a Tipton, West Midlands, dealership to a customer in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, when he spotted a 5-foot snake slithering out of the dashboard.

Advertisement

Linjoy rescuers rushed to the scene, but discovered the snake had hidden itself inside the car.

The driver was convinced the drive the car another 15 minutes to Linjoy owner Lindsay Newell's house, where she and a colleague named Mark were able to remove the carpet, plastic trims and passenger seat to reach the elusive reptile.

The snake, identified as a nonvenomous corn snake, was removed from the vehicle, but Newell said Mark only narrowly avoided being bitten.

The car was reassembled and the driver was able to complete his delivery.

Newell said the snake is now recovering in the rescue's care.

Read More

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize Shark sculpture made from 2,262 canned goods wins Kentucky contest

Latest Headlines

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
April 25 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group said one of its volunteers is currently caring for a male calico kitten, a feline so rare they are often called "unicorn" kittens.
Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize
April 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a ticket she purchased in 2018.
Shark sculpture made from 2,262 canned goods wins Kentucky contest
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Shark sculpture made from 2,262 canned goods wins Kentucky contest
April 25 (UPI) -- A team of Kentucky middle schoolers built a sculpture of a shark biting through a surfboard from 2,262 canned goods and 400 bottles of water to win a county's "Canstruction" competition.
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
Odd News // 5 hours ago
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
April 25 (UPI) -- A New Orleans high school senior is believed to have broken a record by receiving more than $9 million in scholarship offers after receiving acceptance letters from 125 colleges and universities.
Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm
April 25 (UPI) -- Rural police in England executed an unusual rescue when a curious cow poked its head through a wooden fence and became stuck.
Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion
April 25 (UPI) -- Squawking seabird enthusiasts gathered in a Belgian coastal town to put their vocal abilities to the test in the 2023 European Gull Screeching Championship.
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
April 25 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Michigan responded to a home to eject an "unusual" breaking and entering suspect -- a deer.
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
April 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library announced a book was recently returned anonymously after being checked out in July 1979.
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
April 24 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a family of bears that climbed onto her backyard trampoline to play.
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
April 24 (UPI) -- A large alligator seen crossing a South Carolina road was lassoed and relocated by state wildlife trappers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement