Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard

A car delivery driver in England had to call animal rescuers for help when he spotted a 5-foot corn snake inside the vehicle. Photo courtesy of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue/Facebook

April 25 (UPI) -- A driver on his way to deliver a car in England had to make an unplanned detour when he discovered a snake inside the vehicle. The Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue said the driver was delivering a car from a Tipton, West Midlands, dealership to a customer in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, when he spotted a 5-foot snake slithering out of the dashboard.

Linjoy rescuers rushed to the scene, but discovered the snake had hidden itself inside the car.

The driver was convinced the drive the car another 15 minutes to Linjoy owner Lindsay Newell's house, where she and a colleague named Mark were able to remove the carpet, plastic trims and passenger seat to reach the elusive reptile.

The snake, identified as a nonvenomous corn snake, was removed from the vehicle, but Newell said Mark only narrowly avoided being bitten.

The car was reassembled and the driver was able to complete his delivery.

Newell said the snake is now recovering in the rescue's care.