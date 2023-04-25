Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard

|Advertisement
Linjoy rescuers rushed to the scene, but discovered the snake had hidden itself inside the car.
The driver was convinced the drive the car another 15 minutes to Linjoy owner Lindsay Newell's house, where she and a colleague named Mark were able to remove the carpet, plastic trims and passenger seat to reach the elusive reptile.
The snake, identified as a nonvenomous corn snake, was removed from the vehicle, but Newell said Mark only narrowly avoided being bitten.
The car was reassembled and the driver was able to complete his delivery.
Newell said the snake is now recovering in the rescue's care.