April 25 (UPI) -- A team of Kentucky middle schoolers built a sculpture of a shark biting through a surfboard from 2,262 canned goods and 400 bottles of water to win a county's "Canstruction" competition.

The Oldham County Middle School students entered 2023 Canstruction Oldham County, a combination food drive and sculpture contest, and created their shark from 2,090 tuna cans, 172 Chef Boyardee pasta cans and 400 bottles of water.

The team nearly swept the competition, winning the titles of most cans, best original design, people's choice, structural integrity and best use of labels.

The food items and bottled waters used for the sculptures in the contest were donated to the HighPoint food kitchen to support local families in need.