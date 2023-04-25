Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 25, 2023 / 12:48 PM

New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 25 (UPI) -- A New Orleans high school senior is believed to have broken a record by receiving more than $9 million in scholarship offers after receiving acceptance letters from 125 colleges and universities.

Dennis Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, said he applied to about 200 colleges and universities and received acceptance letters from 125 schools.

Advertisement

"I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers," Barnes told WWL-TV.

Barnes said he has now been offered more than $9 million in scholarships. Normadie Cormier of Lafayette, La., was believed to have set a world record in 2019 when she received $8.7 million in scholarship offers.

Barnes said he is hoping to total $10 million in scholarship offers by the end of the month. The student, who has a cumulative grade point average of 4.98, said he plans to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice.

Barnes said he will announce his college decision May 2.

Read More

Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed

Latest Headlines

Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm
April 25 (UPI) -- Rural police in England executed an unusual rescue when a curious cow poked its head through a wooden fence and became stuck.
Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion
April 25 (UPI) -- Squawking seabird enthusiasts gathered in a Belgian coastal town to put their vocal abilities to the test in the 2023 European Gull Screeching Championship.
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
April 25 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Michigan responded to a home to eject an "unusual" breaking and entering suspect -- a deer.
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
April 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library announced a book was recently returned anonymously after being checked out in July 1979.
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
April 24 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a family of bears that climbed onto her backyard trampoline to play.
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
April 24 (UPI) -- A large alligator seen crossing a South Carolina road was lassoed and relocated by state wildlife trappers.
Idaho man passes 40-pound weight from hand to hand for world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho man passes 40-pound weight from hand to hand for world record
April 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a heavy Guinness World Record by passing a 40-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 16.44 seconds.
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
April 24 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man bought his wife $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets as a birthday present and she ended up winning a $500,000 top prize from one of them.
Firefighters rescue raccoon stranded on ledge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue raccoon stranded on ledge
April 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Germany came to the rescue of a raccoon that visited a school and became stranded on a high ledge.
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
April 24 (UPI) -- Workers at an Alaska movie theater captured photos and videos when a moose wandered into the building to feast on popcorn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement