Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 25 (UPI) -- Rural police in England executed an unusual rescue when a curious cow poked its head through a wooden fence and became stuck.

The Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team said in a Twitter post that officers responded to a Colchester farm to help a cow extract its head from a wooden fence.

Advertisement

The post said the team's recent training with the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was put to good use in the rescue.

The cow was freed from the fence and returned to its herd, police said.