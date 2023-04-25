Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 25 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Michigan responded to a home to eject an "unusual" breaking and entering suspect -- a deer. The Bay County Sheriff's Office said members of the Monitor Township family were at home Monday when they heard the sounds of a front window shattering. Advertisement

The family members soon discovered there was a deer running wild through their home.

Deputies arrived to find the deer in a bedroom. The sheriff's office shared a photo of the deer standing on the bed.

The Facebook post branded the deer an "unusual B&E suspect."

The deputies closed the rest of the rooms in the house so the deer could be escorted from the bedroom to the front door.

"Luckily, neither the deer nor deputies were injured and the family opted not to press charges," the sheriff's office said.