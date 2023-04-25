Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 25, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 25 (UPI) -- Squawking seabird enthusiasts gathered in a Belgian coastal town to put their vocal abilities to the test in the 2023 European Gull Screeching Championship.

The third edition of the contest, which originated five years ago as a more local event before going Europe-wide the following year, saw seagull imitators show off their best imitation screeches for a panel of five judges.

Advertisement

The competition aims to give humans a better understanding of seagulls, birds often maligned for their opportunistic eating habits and inconvenient defecation locations.

"Humans should be intelligent enough to avoid conflicts," the contest's website states.

Jarmo Slutter of the Netherlands was named this year's champion by the five judges. Slutter, who donned a seagull costume for his performance, said his friends encouraged him to enter the contest after hearing his imitation of a seagull's call.

Read More

Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard

Latest Headlines

Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
April 25 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Michigan responded to a home to eject an "unusual" breaking and entering suspect -- a deer.
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
April 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library announced a book was recently returned anonymously after being checked out in July 1979.
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
April 24 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a family of bears that climbed onto her backyard trampoline to play.
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
April 24 (UPI) -- A large alligator seen crossing a South Carolina road was lassoed and relocated by state wildlife trappers.
Idaho man passes 40-pound weight from hand to hand for world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Idaho man passes 40-pound weight from hand to hand for world record
April 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a heavy Guinness World Record by passing a 40-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 16.44 seconds.
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
April 24 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man bought his wife $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets as a birthday present and she ended up winning a $500,000 top prize from one of them.
Firefighters rescue raccoon stranded on ledge
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters rescue raccoon stranded on ledge
April 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Germany came to the rescue of a raccoon that visited a school and became stranded on a high ledge.
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
April 24 (UPI) -- Workers at an Alaska movie theater captured photos and videos when a moose wandered into the building to feast on popcorn.
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
April 24 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 role-playing enthusiasts gathered at a Utah mall and broke the Guinness World Record for the largest "Dungeons & Dragons" game ever played.
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
April 24 (UPI) -- A zoo in England posted a job opening seeking applicants "comfortable wearing a bird costume" to serve as the facility's seagull deterrents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from birthday present lottery ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement