Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 25, 2023 / 4:00 PM

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten

By Ben Hooper
A cat being cared for by the NoCo Kitties rescue in Colorado was found to be a male calico kitten, a feline so rare they are known as "unicorn" kittens. Photo courtesy of NoCo Kitties/Facebook
A cat being cared for by the NoCo Kitties rescue in Colorado was found to be a male calico kitten, a feline so rare they are known as "unicorn" kittens. Photo courtesy of NoCo Kitties/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 25 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group said one of its volunteers is currently caring for a male calico kitten, a feline so rare they are often called "unicorn" kittens.

NoCo Kitties in Loveland said the kitten and his siblings were born in a Weld County shed and were turned over to the Weld County Humane Society before coming to NoCo Kitties.

Advertisement

Volunteer Alli Magish, who is fostering the three kittens and their mother, Amber, said she started to suspect one of the three calicos might be male, and a veterinarian confirmed it.

Only one in 3,000 calico kittens are born male, veterinarians said. Calicos typically end up with the coloration due to getting different color genes from the X chromosomes they receive from their parents. Male kittens usually only have one X and one Y chromosomes, but can sometimes end up with calico coloring when they receive XXY chromosomes.

Experts said male calicos can also be the result of chimerism, which involves some cells in an individual's body having XX chromosomes and others having XY chromosomes.

The coloring can also result from random mutations of skin cells, but that is the rarest cause of calico color in males, experts said.

Advertisement

NoCo Kitties said the kitten, dubbed Charlie the Unicorn, will eventually be made available for adoption.

Read More

Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize Shark sculpture made from 2,262 canned goods wins Kentucky contest New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers

Latest Headlines

Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize
April 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a ticket she purchased in 2018.
Shark sculpture made from 2,262 canned goods wins Kentucky contest
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Shark sculpture made from 2,262 canned goods wins Kentucky contest
April 25 (UPI) -- A team of Kentucky middle schoolers built a sculpture of a shark biting through a surfboard from 2,262 canned goods and 400 bottles of water to win a county's "Canstruction" competition.
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
Odd News // 3 hours ago
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
April 25 (UPI) -- A New Orleans high school senior is believed to have broken a record by receiving more than $9 million in scholarship offers after receiving acceptance letters from 125 colleges and universities.
Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Curious cow rescued from wooden fence on farm
April 25 (UPI) -- Rural police in England executed an unusual rescue when a curious cow poked its head through a wooden fence and became stuck.
Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Contest in Belgium crowns new seagull screeching champion
April 25 (UPI) -- Squawking seabird enthusiasts gathered in a Belgian coastal town to put their vocal abilities to the test in the 2023 European Gull Screeching Championship.
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Deer breaks into Michigan house, jumps on a bed
April 25 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Michigan responded to a home to eject an "unusual" breaking and entering suspect -- a deer.
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
April 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library announced a book was recently returned anonymously after being checked out in July 1979.
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
April 24 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman captured video of a family of bears that climbed onto her backyard trampoline to play.
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator lassoed after crossing South Carolina road
April 24 (UPI) -- A large alligator seen crossing a South Carolina road was lassoed and relocated by state wildlife trappers.
Idaho man passes 40-pound weight from hand to hand for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man passes 40-pound weight from hand to hand for world record
April 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a heavy Guinness World Record by passing a 40-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 16.44 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Zoo seeking 'seagull deterrents' to wear giant bird costumes, scare seagulls
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 44 years
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
1,227 play 'Dungeons & Dragons' at Utah mall for new world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement