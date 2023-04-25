Trending
April 25, 2023 / 3:36 PM

Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket five years after collecting the same size prize from another game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
April 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a ticket she purchased in 2018.

The 52-year-old Wicomico County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at Thirsty's in Salisbury when she selected a $30 $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket.

"It was the last ticket on the roll. No one wanted it so we decided to take it," the player said.

She scratched the ticket off while still in the store, revealing a $100,000 prize.

"After I scratched off the ticket, I said to the clerk, 'Surprise!'" she said.

The player said the win was especially surprising given that she had won $100,000 from a Diamond 10s game in 2018. She said she also once collected a $10,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.

"I had all three of my winners at that same store," the winner said.

The winner said she does not yet have any plans for her latest prize.

