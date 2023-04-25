Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"It was the last ticket on the roll. No one wanted it so we decided to take it," the player said.
She scratched the ticket off while still in the store, revealing a $100,000 prize.
"After I scratched off the ticket, I said to the clerk, 'Surprise!'" she said.
The player said the win was especially surprising given that she had won $100,000 from a Diamond 10s game in 2018. She said she also once collected a $10,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.
"I had all three of my winners at that same store," the winner said.
The winner said she does not yet have any plans for her latest prize.