April 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in the Netherlands said one of three meerkats that escaped from a private zoo last month was recaptured when it wandered into a resident's kitchen.

Animal rescue group Stichting Dierenhulp Westland said the meerkat wandered into Nico Knegt's home in Gravenzande and was found exploring the house's kitchen.

Knegt managed to catch the African animal in a basket and the meerkat was taken to an animal sanctuary to be examined by a veterinarian.

The meerkat was one of three to escape from retired businessman Jan Knoppert's private zoo last month.

Stichting Dierenhulp Westland said a second meerkat is believed to have been killed when it was struck by a vehicle, and the third remains on the loose.