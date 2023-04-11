Trending
April 11, 2023 / 2:49 PM

New York museum building world's largest 'Donkey Kong' arcade machine

By Ben Hooper
April 11 (UPI) -- The New York museum that houses the World Video Game Hall of Fame announced it is installing a 20-foot Donkey Kong arcade cabinet designed to be the largest in the world.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester announced on social media it is working to "create the world's largest, playable Donkey Kong arcade game."

The machine will be 370% larger than the original arcade cabinet, but will be fully functional and available for guests to play, the museum said.

The cabinet is planned to be 20 feet tall, dwarfing the 16-foot-tall Tetris cabinet that holds the Guinness World Record for the largest arcade machine.

The Strong said Nintendo of America, which owns the Donkey Kong game and associated characters, provided input on the project.

Donkey Kong, released in 1981, features the first appearance of perennial Nintendo hero Mario, although at the time of the game's release he was known as Jumpman.

The arcade machine is scheduled to make its debut June 30.

