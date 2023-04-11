Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 11, 2023 / 12:47 PM

Mystery objects in Phoenix sky identified as weather balloons

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 11 (UPI) -- Mysterious teardrop-shaped balloons that sparked speculation of foreign surveillance or UFO activity over Phoenix were identified as weather-monitoring equipment.

Residents of the Phoenix area snapped photos of the balloons floating high in the sky over the city, and some initially speculated they could be Chinese surveillance equipment or UFOs from outer space.

Advertisement

"Happened to be outside sweeping the pool and looked up and saw it," Greg Schultz, who spotted a balloon near Estrella Mountain, told KTVK/KPHO. "It was kind of teardrop-shaped, kind of silver-clear."

The objects have since been identified as three Thunderhead weather balloons operated by company Aerostar.

"I can confirm that Aerostar is currently operating Thunderhead balloon systems in the Phoenix area. These balloons are in the stratosphere, so well above the weather we typically experience at ground level," an Aerostar representative said in a statement provided to KSAZ-TV.

Read More

World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo

Latest Headlines

Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
Police corral runway ostrich in Czech city
April 11 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic engaged in an unusual chase when a runaway ostrich went wandering through a city.
World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day
April 11 (UPI) -- A New York eatery announced it is bringing back a $214 grilled cheese that was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records.
Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Stuck squirrel rescued from manhole cover in German city
April 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a German city conducted an unusual rescue when a walker discovered a squirrel with only its head poking out from an opening in a steel manhole cover.
Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Rare bontebok antelope born at Oregon Zoo
April 10 (UPI) -- The Oregon Zoo announced the birth of a rare African bontebok calf, an arrival that was welcomed as a sign of the antelope species' dramatic recovery from the brink of extinction.
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
April 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's pet chihuahua was officially named the world's shortest dog living by Guinness World Records at a height of only 3.59 inches.
Firefighters rescue entangled horse trapped in trailer
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters rescue entangled horse trapped in trailer
April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a horse that became trapped in his travel trailer when his legs became entangled in a gate stored in the trailer.
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Arkansas man catches 102-pound paddlefish from his kayak
April 10 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arkansas said a man fishing for walleye from his kayak managed to land a massive 102-pound paddlefish.
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Odd News // 1 day ago
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
April 10 (UPI) -- A California teenager got a $1 million start to adulthood when a lottery ticket he received as an 18th birthday gift turned out to be a top prize winner.
Dog gets 'Ninja Turtles' inspired name after sewer rescue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog gets 'Ninja Turtles' inspired name after sewer rescue
April 10 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued from a New York sewer and was appropriately named after a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" character.
National Siblings Day has celebrated brothers and sisters since 1995
Odd News // 1 day ago
National Siblings Day has celebrated brothers and sisters since 1995
April 10 (UPI) -- National Siblings Day, an annual April 10 celebration of brothers and sisters, was founded by a New York woman in 1995.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Virginia man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Florida dog named world's shortest at the height of 3.59 inches
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present
'P7' license plate sells for record-breaking $15 million in UAE
'P7' license plate sells for record-breaking $15 million in UAE
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement