Odd News
April 4, 2023 / 11:06 AM

South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long

By Ben Hooper
Paul Slosar of Summerville, S.C., grew his mustache to a length of 2 feet and 1 inch, earning the Guinness World Record for longest mustache on a living person. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Paul Slosar of Summerville, S.C., grew his mustache to a length of 2 feet and 1 inch, earning the Guinness World Record for longest mustache on a living person. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man's 2-foot, 1-inch whiskers earned him the Guinness World Record for the longest mustache on a living person.

Paul Slosar of Summerville had the length of his mustache verified at the National Beard and Mustache Championships in Casper, Wyo., and the measurement was submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.

Slosar sports an English-style mustache, defined by the World Beard and Mustache Championships as: "Slender, beginning from the middle of the upper lip with the hairs extremely long and pulled to the side. Tips may be lifted slightly."

The facial hair enthusiast said he's sported a mustache for about 30 years.

"I used to keep my mustache short. One day, after I trimmed the mustache, I went to kiss my wife and she pushed me away and complained," Slosar told GWR. "She stated, 'Don't kiss me after you have trimmed your mustache because it's just like kissing a wire brush!' So, from that day on I just let it go."

Slosar said he was visiting a motorcycle show in Tacoma, Wash., when he was approached and asked to participate in a facial hair competition. To his surprise, he won the titles for Best Mustache and Best of Show.

The event gave him the love of competition, and Slosar has been entering the World Beard and Mustache Championships since 2017.

Slosar said he believes his drinking habits promote growth for his mustache.

"What worked for me was Guinness beer for starters," he said. "Then when I could not drink the beer due to the carbonation, I switched to Jack Daniels Whiskey."

