April 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York came to the rescue of a cat found stuck upside down behind a water heater.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, based on Long Island, said in a Facebook post that personnel responded when the organization was contacted by local authorities about a kitten in a tight spot in Suffolk County.

"I knew we had to move fast and get the kitten out as he was turning blue," the post said.

The post included video of the rescue.