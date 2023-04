Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 4 (UPI) -- A cow spotted wandering on a busy stretch of Florida highway was wrangled by ranchers on horseback while deputies controlled traffic.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were summoned to Interstate 75, near Big Bend Road, when a cow was found wandering in the roadway.

A video shared by the sheriff's office on Twitter shows local ranchers on horseback chasing after the bovine while deputies stopped traffic.

The sheriff's office said the ranchers were eventually able to capture the cow, which the tweet heralded as "udderly great news."

"Loose cows on the road pose a serious threat," the sheriff's office wrote. "Thankfully, we were able to keep drivers and the community safe."