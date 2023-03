View this post on Instagram

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 31 (UPI) -- An Australia resident broke a Guinness World Record when they crafted a wig measuring 8 feet and 6 inches wide.

Guinness World Records announced Dani Reynolds broke the record for the world's widest wig when they created the oversized faux-hairdo.

Advertisement

Reynolds based the color and texture of the wig on their own hair and created a substructure to support the massive mop of fabric.

The support structure was made from a bike helmet, PVC pipe, pool noodles, cable ties and aluminum rods, GWR said.