Man answers suspected 'prank call,' learns he won the lottery

Lottery officials called the man, who bought his ticket online, to share the good news.
"Oh my god! I thought this was a prank call! I can't tell you how glad I am now that I answered," the winner said. "I'm speechless! It's incredible. I've been playing Lucky Lotteries for 10 years, but you never actually expect to win."
The man said he already has plans for his winnings.
"This is an absolutely life-changing event. I'll use it all to pay down the mortgage on my recently purchased property, and that will do me," he said.