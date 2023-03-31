Man answers suspected 'prank call,' learns he won the lottery

A New South Wales, Australia, man answered what he initially thought was a "prank call" and was shocked to learn he had won a lottery jackpot of more than $66,000. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

March 31 (UPI) -- A New South Wales, Australia, man answered what he suspected to be a "prank call" and was shocked to learn he had won a lottery prize worth more than $66,000. The Lott announced the Revesby man won the $66,790 prize from Wednesday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing. Advertisement

Lottery officials called the man, who bought his ticket online, to share the good news.

"Oh my god! I thought this was a prank call! I can't tell you how glad I am now that I answered," the winner said. "I'm speechless! It's incredible. I've been playing Lucky Lotteries for 10 years, but you never actually expect to win."

The man said he already has plans for his winnings.

"This is an absolutely life-changing event. I'll use it all to pay down the mortgage on my recently purchased property, and that will do me," he said.