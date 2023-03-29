Trending
Man wins $2 million lottery jackpot 2 years after $1 million prize

By Ben Hooper
North Carolina man Pharris Frank won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket two years after collecting a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
North Carolina man Pharris Frank won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket two years after collecting a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

March 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $2 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket under two years after collecting a $1 million prize.

Pharris Frank, 41, of Advance, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was out of town on a construction job when he stopped at Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City and bought a $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

Frank, who won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket in July 2021, discovered his ticket was a $2 million top prize winner.

"It's cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away," Frank said. "What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?"

Frank said he always suspected there was another jackpot in his future.

"It's crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million," he recalled. "And I told him that I was going to double it."

The winner said he still found his second jackpot hard to believe.

"I didn't know if I was dreaming or not," he said. "I was just in shock for a while."

Frank, who spent his first jackpot on his dream wedding, said he will use some of his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

