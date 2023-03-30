Trending
Odd News
March 30, 2023 / 2:49 PM

Maryland man wins two big lottery prizes one week apart

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man who celebrated his birthday this month won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket one week after winning $25,696 from the state lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man had an extra happy birthday month when he collected two lottery jackpots worth $25,696 and $100,000 just one week apart.

The Prince George's County man, who celebrated his 63rd birthday this month, first visited Maryland Lottery headquarters last week when he scored a $25,696 jackpot from the Racetrax virtual horse racing game.

The man returned to lottery headquarters a week later when he won $100,000 from a 50 Years! scratch-off ticket, a new game celebrating the Maryland Lottery's 50th anniversary.

The player purchased both tickets from the Shell Food Mart on Riggs Road in Adelphi.

"I was doing what I do every day," the player told lottery officials of the day he scored his $100,000 prize. "I take a morning stroll to the store, and there I play Racetrax, Keno and scratch-off games."

The man said his first scratch-off ticket earned him a $75 prize, and he decided to use his winnings to buy a second scratch-off, which revealed the $100,000 jackpot.

"I scanned it and saw all those zeros," he said. "I just couldn't believe it, so I handed it to the cashier who double-checked it for me."

The player said his winnings will go toward a trip to his home country, the Dominican Republic, as well as paying off his car loan and sharing with his wife.

