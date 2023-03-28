New York woman wins $50,000 lottery prize in Maryland

|Advertisement
"My mom came in the store with me," the player said. "She was the one who suggested I try a ticket."
The woman said her mother is a daily lottery player.
"Mom always says, 'You never know,' and, man, was she right," she said.
The player selected a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket and won a $50,000 top prize.
"I saw right away that I'd won $50,000, it was crazy. I showed my boyfriend and he agreed. I was stunned," she said. "My mom couldn't speak at first. Then she started screaming, 'I told you, I told you. You never know!'"
The woman said she and her boyfriend plan to use the winnings to prepare for the impending arrival of their second child.