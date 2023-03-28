Trending
March 28, 2023 / 2:45 PM

New York woman wins $50,000 lottery prize in Maryland

By Ben Hooper
A New York woman visiting Maryland for a family birthday bought a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Silver Spring 7-Eleven store and won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A New York woman visiting Maryland for a family birthday bought a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Silver Spring 7-Eleven store and won a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- A New York woman visiting Maryland for a relative's birthday won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 26-year-old Hampton Bays, Long Island, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was visiting Silver Spring for a family birthday when she and her mother stopped at a 7-Eleven store.

"My mom came in the store with me," the player said. "She was the one who suggested I try a ticket."

The woman said her mother is a daily lottery player.

"Mom always says, 'You never know,' and, man, was she right," she said.

The player selected a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket and won a $50,000 top prize.

"I saw right away that I'd won $50,000, it was crazy. I showed my boyfriend and he agreed. I was stunned," she said. "My mom couldn't speak at first. Then she started screaming, 'I told you, I told you. You never know!'"

The woman said she and her boyfriend plan to use the winnings to prepare for the impending arrival of their second child.

