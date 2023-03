An emu on the loose in Kawakawa, New Zealand, was captured four days after its escape. Photo by pixelRaw/pixabay.com

March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Zealand said an escaped emu returned home after being chased around the area for four days. Summer Johnson, founder of Bay of Islands Animal Rescue, said she was contacted Saturday by a resident who reported their emu had escaped and was wandering around the town of Kawakawa, in Northland. Advertisement

"I was asking people in town if they've seen an emu and they must've thought I was on drugs," Johnson told Stuff.co.nz. "I found it several times but I couldn't catch her."

Johnson said the emu fled into the countryside and was safely recaptured Wednesday when the bird wandered into a paddock next to its owner's home.