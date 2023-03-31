Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Family reunited with lost dog after three years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 31 (UPI) -- Staff at a South Carolina animal shelter said a dog brought in as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to be a pet missing for three years.

Personnel at Dorchester Paws in Summerville said a member of the public brought a stray dog to the shelter March 19, and the canine was suffering multiple health problems including malnourishment, dental problems, matted fur and a flea infestation.

Advertisement

The shelter scanned the dog for a microchip and he was identified as an 18-year-old missing pet named Binky, or Mr. B.

The shelter said Binky's family, who live six hours away from Summerville, were surprised and overjoyed to learn their pet had been found after three years.

The shelter said Mr. B's story highlights the importance of microchipping.

The canine was driven back home for a reunion by a volunteer.

Read More

Wandering seal rescued from next to British Columbia highway 67-pound invasive carp caught by Oklahoma anglers MTV gong from the 1980s up for auction

Latest Headlines

89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
89-year-old Japanese man named world's oldest surfer
March 31 (UPI) -- An 89-year-old Japanese surfer who has been practicing his hobby for under a decade was named the world's oldest person to surf by Guinness World Records.
Wandering seal rescued from next to British Columbia highway
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Wandering seal rescued from next to British Columbia highway
March 30 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Canada came to the rescue of a wandering elephant seal spotted at the side of a busy British Columbia highway.
67-pound invasive carp caught by Oklahoma anglers
Odd News // 19 hours ago
67-pound invasive carp caught by Oklahoma anglers
March 30 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oklahoma shared photos of a massive 67-pound invasive bighead carp reeled in from the Grand lake area.
MTV gong from the 1980s up for auction
Odd News // 19 hours ago
MTV gong from the 1980s up for auction
March 30 (UPI) -- An auction company is expecting to fetch $10,000 to $15,000 for an unusual piece of music history -- the MTV gong from the 1980s.
Maryland man wins two big lottery prizes one week apart
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man wins two big lottery prizes one week apart
March 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man had an extra happy birthday month when he collected two lottery jackpots worth $25,696 and $100,000 just one week apart.
Baby born in parking lot of Michigan Costco store
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Baby born in parking lot of Michigan Costco store
March 30 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan said an impatient baby refused to wait for the hospital and ended up being born in the parking lot of a Costco store.
Nebraska zoo using stuffed frog toy to bottle-feed giraffe calf
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Nebraska zoo using stuffed frog toy to bottle-feed giraffe calf
March 30 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Nebraska zoo said they have been using a stuffed frog toy to help them bottle-feed a giraffe calf rejected by her mother.
Escaped cow spends hours wandering tennis court
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped cow spends hours wandering tennis court
March 30 (UPI) -- A 10-month cow escaped from a field in England and ended up spending more than 10 hours on a tennis court about a mile away.
Texas woman hula hoops while skating backwards for Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas woman hula hoops while skating backwards for Guinness World Records
March 30 (UPI) -- A Texas woman combined her skills of roller skating and hula hooping to break a Guinness World Record.
Multiple entangled alpacas rescued from barbed wire in Tennessee
Odd News // 1 day ago
Multiple entangled alpacas rescued from barbed wire in Tennessee
March 29 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee conducted what they branded "The Great Alpaca Rescue" when several of the animals wandered into barbed wire and ended up entangled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Escaped cow spends hours wandering tennis court
Escaped cow spends hours wandering tennis court
Nebraska zoo using stuffed frog toy to bottle-feed giraffe calf
Nebraska zoo using stuffed frog toy to bottle-feed giraffe calf
Man wins $2 million lottery jackpot 2 years after $1 million prize
Man wins $2 million lottery jackpot 2 years after $1 million prize
Baby born in parking lot of Michigan Costco store
Baby born in parking lot of Michigan Costco store
Texas woman hula hoops while skating backwards for Guinness World Records
Texas woman hula hoops while skating backwards for Guinness World Records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement