Family reunited with lost dog after three years

March 31 (UPI) -- Staff at a South Carolina animal shelter said a dog brought in as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to be a pet missing for three years.

Personnel at Dorchester Paws in Summerville said a member of the public brought a stray dog to the shelter March 19, and the canine was suffering multiple health problems including malnourishment, dental problems, matted fur and a flea infestation.

The shelter scanned the dog for a microchip and he was identified as an 18-year-old missing pet named Binky, or Mr. B.

The shelter said Binky's family, who live six hours away from Summerville, were surprised and overjoyed to learn their pet had been found after three years.

The shelter said Mr. B's story highlights the importance of microchipping.

The canine was driven back home for a reunion by a volunteer.