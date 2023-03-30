Wandering seal rescued from next to British Columbia highway

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 30 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Canada came to the rescue of a wandering elephant seal spotted at the side of a busy British Columbia highway.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said a rescue crew responded to the side of the Trans-Canada Highway after Saanich police received a report of an elephant seal in an embankment at the side of the road.

DFO personnel and police officers arrived on the scene and relocated the seal to the nearby Colquitz Creek.

Officials said the seal, estimated to weigh between 250 and 285 pounds, had likely been molting on land when it was spooked by people walking with their off-leash dogs.

Mandy Ludlow, a DFO officer and detachment commander for southern Vancouver Island, said off-leash dogs continued to harass the seal once it was returned to the creek area. She said animal control has been asked to step up patrols in the area to protect the seal and other animals molting in the area.