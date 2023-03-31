4-year-old boy becomes youngest person to publish a book

Saeed Rashed AlMheiri became the youngest person to publish a book at the age of 4 years and 218 days. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 31 (UPI) -- A United Arab Emirates boy became the world's youngest person to publish a book at the age of only 4 years and 218 days. Guinness World Records said Saeed Rashed AlMheiri was 4 years and 218 days old when he published his book, The Elephant Saeed and the Bear. Advertisement

The record was verified when the book sold 1,000 copies, GWR said.

AlMheiri, whose book is about kindness and friendship, said he was inspired by his sister, AlDhabi, who holds the Guinness World Records title for youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female) and youngest person to publish a bilingual book series (female).

"I love my sister so much and I enjoy playing with her all the time," the younger brother told GWR. "We read, write, draw and do so many activities together. I wrote my book [inspired by her] as I felt that I could have my own book too."