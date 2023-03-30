Baby born in parking lot of Michigan Costco store

The Green Oak Township Fire Department in Michigan said a baby was born in the parking lot of a Brighton-area Costco Wholesale store. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan said an impatient baby refused to wait for the hospital and ended up being born in the parking lot of a Costco store. Green Oak Township Fire Department said a couple was on their way to the hospital Saturday when they realized they would not make it in time for their baby's birth. Advertisement

The couple pulled over in the parking lot of the Brighton-area Costco Wholesale store and contacted Livingston County EMS.

Emergency responders arrived just in time to assist with the delivery, which fire officials said was successful and without complications.

The mother and baby were transported the rest of the way to the hospital in an ambulance. Green Oak Fire Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain said the family was doing well after the delivery.

An Ohio woman gave birth in her own driveway in September 2022. Alyson Michael of Westfield Township said she went into active labor and her husband was preparing to drive her to the hospital when she realized the baby's arrival was imminent.

The family called 911 and an ambulance arrived at the home. Michael was loaded into the back of the vehicle, but gave birth before leaving the driveway.