March 30 (UPI) -- A Texas woman combined her skills of roller skating and hula hooping to break a Guinness World Record.

Veronica Harris, 54, of Houston, earned the record for the longest duration roller skating backwards while hula hooping, 33 minutes and 1 second, Guinness World Records said.

"I love skating, but I am passionate about hula hooping," Harris told GWR. "I love the challenge of trying to make the hula hoop do what is in my brain. It takes months to learn a trick and that's OK. Life is a journey, not a marathon."

Harris also holds the record for longest duration roller skating backwards while spinning three hula hoops, 5 minutes and 4 seconds. She said other record attempts are in her future.