The Smith County Rescue Squad in Tennessee came to the rescue of multiple alpacas found entangled in barbed wire. Photo courtesy of the Smith County Rescue Squad/Facebook

March 29 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee conducted what they branded "The Great Alpaca Rescue" when several of the animals wandered into barbed wire and ended up entangled. The Smith County Rescue Squad said it was dispatched Tuesday evening when multiple alpacas were reported entangled in barbed wire.

"Upon arrival one small Alpaca was wrapped up really bad," the rescue squad said in a Facebook post. "Rescue members spent about 30 minutes freeing the animal."

The squad said a couple other alpacas needed to be freed from smaller amounts of barbed wire.

"Our organization helps people, pets and farm animals alike when called upon. Thanks to the 14 members that come to the rescue of these animals," the post said.