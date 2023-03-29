|Advertisement
ACS said it has now been contacted by the owners of the cat, named Oliver. The family said Oliver had vanished without a trace from their home and they searched for the feline every day until relatives and friends spotted the cat on ACS' adoption website under the nickname chosen by rescuers.
"While we hope Oliver's alter ego 'Stunt Devil Bridges' is well behind him, we equipped him with a registered microchip in case he ever slips out craving adventure again," ACS said in a Facebook post. "Hopefully, he stays home and out of purr-carious situations, but if not, his microchip can help us get him back home!"