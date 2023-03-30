Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 30 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Nebraska zoo said they have been using a stuffed frog toy to help them bottle-feed a giraffe calf rejected by her mother.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said caretakers had to devise an unusual plan to get the calf, born March 22, to accept bottle feedings after being abandoned by her mother, Zola.

The solution turned out to involve a large stuffed frog toy.

"Calves, instinctually, look to suckle under the shadow of their mother's belly. This particular frog stuffy helps us create this effect during our feedings, which occur four to five times a day with about four hours in between each," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said a name for the calf will be announced soon.