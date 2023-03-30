Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 30 (UPI) -- A 10-month cow escaped from a field in England and ended up spending more than 10 hours on a tennis court about a mile away.

The calf escaped from a field in Great Bowden and was spotted at the Market Harborough Lawn Tennis Club, about a mile away, owner Vickie Gillespie said.

Phil Harris, head coach at the tennis club, said it was a surprising sight to discover a baby cow on the tennis courts.

Shocked witnesses captured photos and videos showing the cow wandering around the courts and trying to get into the clubhouse through the automatic doors.

Adam Shepherd, chairman of Great Bowden Parish Council, was among the local residents who came to the tennis club to see the cow.

"We have no idea how it got there or why it was there. It was just stood there mooing and walking round and seemed to be having the time of its life," Shepherd told Harborough FM. "We checked the fences and there was no obvious means of entry and nothing seemed to be broken. So unless the cow had the code to the gate we figure a member of the public must have let it in for some reason."

Gillespie said the cow was safely returned to its herd.