Sept. 30, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Baby born in Ohio family's driveway after less than an hour of labor

By Ben Hooper
A baby was born in an ambulance parked in her family's Westfield Township, Ohio, driveway less than an hour after her mother went into labor. <a href="https://www.facebook.com/WestfieldFD/posts/pfbid0JMiuBKLnttyNCptLy7HQiDt4Utu2H6GcpYtYGkWqy9ANGBPM8kQxJDDje2uv2rpJl">Photo courtesy of Westfield Fire and Rescue/Facebook</a>
A baby was born in an ambulance parked in her family's Westfield Township, Ohio, driveway less than an hour after her mother went into labor. Photo courtesy of Westfield Fire and Rescue/Facebook

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said her fourth child turned out to be especially impatient and ended up being born in the driveway of her home.

Alyson Michael of Westfield Township said she felt stomach pains about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and around 3:20 a.m. she determined she was in active labor.

Michael said she started toward the stairs, expecting her husband, John Smith, would be driving her to the hospital.

"I was like at the bedroom door and that's when I felt it and I was like, 'Call 911 and get me downstairs,' and that's when I knew we weren't making it," Michael told WEWS-TV. "She was wanting to make an appearance. That's for sure. She has three brothers she has to keep up with."

Medina County sheriff's deputies arrived at the home first and assisted until a Westfield Fire and Rescue crew arrived.

Michael was loaded into an ambulance, but EMTs quickly realized the baby was going to be born before they could make it to the hospital.

Clara Mae Smith ended up being born in the driveway of her family's home.

"As soon as I moved the cord, she landed right in my hands," firefighter and EMT Brandy Crall said. "I looked at my monitor and I was like 3:47! Time of birth! That was the highlight of my career. Absolutely nothing tops it."

Westfield Fire and Rescue shared a photo on Facebook of the emergency responders posing with the family once they were safely in a hospital room.

"It is not everyday in this job that we have a joyful and happy outcome and I greatly appreciate these responders hard work and dedication to the Westfield community," the post said.

Michael said she is also grateful to the responders.

"They definitely have a part in Clara's life. That's for sure," she said.

