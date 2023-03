The steel gong used by cable network MTV during the 1980s is up for auction. Photo courtesy of Bonhams

March 30 (UPI) -- An auction company is expecting to fetch $10,000-$15,000 for an unusual piece of music history -- the MTV gong from the 1980s. Bonhams said the MTV gong, which is available for bidding until 3 p.m. EDT Friday, was one of two made for the cable network. The one in the auction was used by MTV at events and on the air throughout that decade. Advertisement

"It was famously used by Tina Turner when she appeared as a guest presenter for a show where she talked about her favorite music videos in 1986; she kicked off the show by turning upside down on the gong stand to bang the gong with her feet," the listing states.

The Paiste steel-hammered gong, which bears the MTV logo, does not include a stand, the auction states.