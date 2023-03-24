Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91

John Jepkema became the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim on foot at the age of 91. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 24 (UPI) -- A 91-year-old Colorado man took an approximately 24-mile trek to become the Guinness World Record holder for oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim on foot. Guinness World Records said John Jepkema was 91 years and 152 days old when he and his group of friends completed their five-day backpacking hike.

The group started on the North Rim's North Kaibab Trail and descended 14.3 miles and 6,000 feet to the bottom of the canyon, where they headed toward the Bright Angel Trail and ascended about 9.6 miles and 4,500 feet to the South Rim.

Jepkema, who had already completed the journey on previous trips to the canyon, said he decided to make another trek when he learned about the world record category.

He said he prepared for his attempt by walking 5-8 miles a day for four months.

"I did lots of walking with a full pack and as much trail and elevation changes as possible," Jepkema told Guinness World Records. "I would walk three miles to morning coffee with a 30-pound pack and then walk back home."

