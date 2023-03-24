Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91

|Advertisement
The group started on the North Rim's North Kaibab Trail and descended 14.3 miles and 6,000 feet to the bottom of the canyon, where they headed toward the Bright Angel Trail and ascended about 9.6 miles and 4,500 feet to the South Rim.
Jepkema, who had already completed the journey on previous trips to the canyon, said he decided to make another trek when he learned about the world record category.
He said he prepared for his attempt by walking 5-8 miles a day for four months.
"I did lots of walking with a full pack and as much trail and elevation changes as possible," Jepkema told Guinness World Records. "I would walk three miles to morning coffee with a 30-pound pack and then walk back home."