Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas

The move comes after Ben escaped from his enclosure by breaking through the steel mesh twice in February. The zoo said it reinforced the enclosure after the first escape, but Ben still managed to get out a second time.
Officials said the Texas zoo will be a better fit for Ben, as the bear enclosure is surrounded by a moat instead of a steel mesh.
"While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him," Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the St. Louis Zoo, said in a news release. "I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone's willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive."