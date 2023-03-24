Trending
March 24, 2023

Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas

By Ben Hooper
The St. Louis Zoo in Missouri said an Andean black bear named Ben is being moved to a new home in Texas after he managed to escape from his enclosure twice during the month of February. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Zoo
March 24 (UPI) -- An escape artist bear who twice escaped from his enclosure at a Missouri zoo in a single month is being moved to a new home, officials announced.

The St. Louis Zoo said the 4-year-old Andean bear, named Ben, is being transferred to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

The move comes after Ben escaped from his enclosure by breaking through the steel mesh twice in February. The zoo said it reinforced the enclosure after the first escape, but Ben still managed to get out a second time.

Officials said the Texas zoo will be a better fit for Ben, as the bear enclosure is surrounded by a moat instead of a steel mesh.

"While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him," Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the St. Louis Zoo, said in a news release. "I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone's willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive."
