March 24 (UPI) -- A new distillery in Tennessee broke a Guinness World Record when its bar was measured at 518 feet long.

The Humble Baron whiskey distillery in Shelbyville said a Guinness World Records adjudicator visited the establishment and confirmed the 518-foot bar broke the record of 405 feet and 10 inches, which was set by Beer Barrel Saloon on Ohio's South Bass Island.

The bar encircles the venue's indoor stage and features 17 stations featuring crafted cocktails on tap from Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

Humble Baron boasts a capacity of over 15,000 guests and hosts scheduled musical events each weekend at its indoor and outdoor stages.