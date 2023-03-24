Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 24 (UPI) -- A new distillery in Tennessee broke a Guinness World Record when its bar was measured at 518 feet long. The Humble Baron whiskey distillery in Shelbyville said a Guinness World Records adjudicator visited the establishment and confirmed the 518-foot bar broke the record of 405 feet and 10 inches, which was set by Beer Barrel Saloon on Ohio's South Bass Island. Advertisement The bar encircles the venue's indoor stage and features 17 stations featuring crafted cocktails on tap from Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Humble Baron boasts a capacity of over 15,000 guests and hosts scheduled musical events each weekend at its indoor and outdoor stages. Read More Ham on the lam until loose piglet captured after 3 days of freedom in New Hampshire What a hoot: Carbon monoxide alert caused by owl trapped in chimney Ring lost on Virginia Tech's campus unearthed more than 25 years later