Police in South Simcoe, Ontario, said a "body" spotted in a canal turned out to be a mannequin. Photo courtesy of StockSnap/Pixabay.com

March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a dive team responding to a report of a suspected body floating in a canal recovered the reported remains and discovered it was a mannequin. South Simcoe Police said officers responded to a report of a body floating in a canal near Canal and Pumphouse roads on Wednesday afternoon. Advertisement

The York Regional Police Dive Unit was summoned to the scene and the divers were able to recover the object and discovered it was actually a mannequin.

"There are no criminal concerns at this time," police said in a Facebook post.