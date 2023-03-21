Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 21 (UPI) -- A dedicated Disney fan visited all of the company's 12 theme parks across the globe in 12 days, taking a spin on all 216 operating rides.

Nathan Firesheets started his project, The Disney Global Ride Challenge, on March 8 at Disneyland Paris, and completed his journey at Florida's Magic Kingdom on Sunday.

The days in between saw Firesheets visit Walt Disney Studios, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

"It was pretty awesome and kind of surreal," Firesheets told KTLA-TV. "I still can't quite believe I did it."

Firesheets said he managed to hit every operating ride at each park along the way -- 216 total rides.

Firesheets did not disclose how much money he spent on his project.