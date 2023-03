Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 21 (UPI) -- A group of bystanders came together in Rhode Island to rescue a seagull they found with a plastic bag wrapped tightly around its neck.

Raf Brown, who captured video of the rescue, said he was out for a run in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly when he spotted the seagull in the water.

Advertisement

Brown said he found the plastic bag was wrapped tightly around the bird's neck, making it difficult for the gull to breathe.

Brown and a group of bystanders worked together to get the seagull out of the water and cut the bag to free the bird.

Another entangled seagull was rescued in early February in Branford, Conn. The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter elicited help from J. Witkowsky & Sons Tree Service LLC to rescue a seagull spotted dangling from a high tree branch with a kite string wrapped around its body.