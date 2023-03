Raymond Harrington of Virginia Beach, Va., won $300,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $125,000 from a Pick 4 drawing in 2020. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a $300,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning $125,000 from a Pick 4 drawing. Raymond Harrington of Virginia Beach told Virginia Lottery officials he was at the Rite Aid store in Norfolk when he decided to test his luck. Advertisement

"The scratchers were calling out to me," Harrington said.

The player selected a Diamond Bonus Crossword ticket.

"I scratched it, and I thought I'd won maybe $200 or so," he recalled.

A closer examination revealed Harrington had scored the $300,000 top prize. He previously visited lottery headquarters in July 2020 to collect a $125,000 jackpot from a Pick 4 drawing.

Harrington said he plans to invest his latest winnings.