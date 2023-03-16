Maryland woman follows father's luck to $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I was in line to pay when I saw the lottery sign, and that's when I remembered," the player recalled. "I decided right then to get a scratch-off, and this was the one that caught my eye."
The woman selected a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket and was initially disappointed to find only one winning number.
"I thought there would have been four or five chances to win, but when I scratched the prize under the one match, I wasn't disappointed anymore," she said.
The player initially thought she had won $5,000.
"I was so excited. I'd never won anything like that much before," she said.
A second look revealed she had actually won the $50,000 top prize.
"It was stunning, like nothing that's ever happened to me before. I could not believe it. It's hard to believe even now," she told officials.
The winner said her prize money will go toward paying off her college loans.