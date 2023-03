Ben Baker of Covington, Va., won $150,000 each from two tickets he purchased for the same Powerball drawing. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who bought 10 tickets for a recent Powerball drawing ended up winning $150,000 -- twice. Ben Baker of Covington told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 10 tickets bearing various number combinations for the March 4 Powerball drawing when he visited the Food Lion store on South Craig Avenue in Covington. Advertisement

Baker discovered after the drawing that two of his tickets matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Baker had paid an extra dollar on each ticket for the Power Play option, which tripled what would have been a pair of $50,000 prizes into $150,000 each.

"I was really lucky," he told officials when he visited Virginia Lottery headquarters to accept his $300,000 prize.

Baker his winnings will go toward home improvement projects and boosting his savings.