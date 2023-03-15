Trending
Odd News
March 15, 2023 / 2:29 PM

Man uses lottery winnings to buy last ticket on the roll, wins $300,000

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man used some of his lottery winnings to buy a store's last Bingo Blockbuster scratch-off ticket and scored a $300,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
March 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man spent some of his $100 lottery winnings on the last $5 scratch-off ticket in a roll and ended up winning $300,000.

The 46-year-old Bay County man told Michigan Lottery officials he had his brush with lottery luck at the Southside Market store on Cass Avenue in Bay City.

"I was at the store and bought two $30 tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets," the player said. "I hardly ever play the Bingo games, but there was one left on the roll, so I decided to purchase it."

The player said he skipped right to scratching off the barcode of the $5 Bingo Blockbuster ticket.

"I scratched the barcode and scanned it right away and got a message to file a claim. I scanned it a few more times and kept getting the same message, so I drove straight to the lottery office in Saginaw to find out what I'd won," the man said. "When the lottery employee told me the ticket was a $300,000 winning ticket, I thought I had heard her wrong at first. It still doesn't feel real as I'm sitting here claiming the prize!"

The winner said his prize money will go toward home renovation projects and bolstering his savings.

