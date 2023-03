Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 21 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he was not home when a deer crashed through a window and ran around inside his house.

Abe Mashni, a Lexington defense attorney, said he and his family were staying with his parents during a recent windstorm when his wife received a call from a neighbor reporting a deer was inside the family's house.

Mashni arrived to find police and animal control officers on the scene

He said the deer had crashed in through a window in his home office and police attempted to chase the animal out through the front door, but the deer ended up leaving by breaking another window, this time in his son's bedroom.

Mashni joked in a YouTube video that the deer could face charges for burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.