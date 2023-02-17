Trending
Feb. 17, 2023 / 4:16 PM

Deer crashes into two classrooms at Tennessee high school

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through a window into a Tennessee high school and ended up breaking through another window into a second classroom.

Security cameras at Houston High School in Germantown were rolling when the deer crashed through a window between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The deer wandered through the classroom before breaking through another window into a neighboring classroom.

School officials said both classrooms were empty at the time and the deer left on its own after a few minutes.

The incident came just days after a deer broke through a window into a classroom at Evergreen Elementary School in Alabama. The deer broke in during the weekend, when the school was empty, and its visit to the building was not discovered until faculty members found the mess it left behind on Monday morning.

