Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A mysterious boom that prompted multiple reports of an explosion in a Texas county was caused by a meteorite strike, officials said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said numerous reports of a loud explosion were made in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, near Mission, on Wednesday afternoon.

Guerra said the sound is now believed to have been caused by a meteorite spotted by two pilots flying near Houston. The meteorite is believed to have struck Earth about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas, confirmed that a satellite system aimed at measuring lightning strikes detected an apparent meteorite at the same time.

Guerra tweeted that the "exact point of impact is unknown." He said there were no reports of injuries or property damage.