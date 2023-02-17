Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 17, 2023 / 1:49 PM

Loud boom in Texas county believed to be from a meteorite strike

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A mysterious boom that prompted multiple reports of an explosion in a Texas county was caused by a meteorite strike, officials said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said numerous reports of a loud explosion were made in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, near Mission, on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Guerra said the sound is now believed to have been caused by a meteorite spotted by two pilots flying near Houston. The meteorite is believed to have struck Earth about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas, confirmed that a satellite system aimed at measuring lightning strikes detected an apparent meteorite at the same time.

Guerra tweeted that the "exact point of impact is unknown." He said there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Read More

Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass

Latest Headlines

Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Tapir wanders through Malaysian city, falls into storm drain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A wild tapir caused a scene in a Malaysian city when it went wandering through the town's streets before being rescued from a storm drain.
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Record-breaking Scottish theater group staging 24-hour concert
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater troupe is raising funds with an especially long performance titled "24 Hours of Song."
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Virginia shared photos of an angler's rare catch from the James River -- a golden largemouth bass.
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Alaska said a wandering pig that "looked cold" at the side of a road got a lift home in a patrol cruiser.
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The demolition of a building on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus yielded an unexpected discovery -- a 116-year-old time capsule.
S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation
Odd News // 21 hours ago
S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man preparing to leave for vacation managed to claim a $300,000 lottery prize just before departing.
Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Well-traveled tabby found 1,400 miles from home after two years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A stray cat found wandering in Kansas turned out to have gone missing two years earlier about 1,400 miles away in Florida.
Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill
Odd News // 1 day ago
Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An emergency drill at a Japanese zoo made for a comedic scene when a zoo worker donned a cartoon-like bear costume to play the role of a fugitive bruin.
27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A llama living on a New Mexico ranch was named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at age 27.
Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from his owner's North Texas was located and safely recaptured two days later, his owner said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in two months
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Pig that 'looked cold' gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Virginia angler reels in extremely rare golden largemouth bass
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement